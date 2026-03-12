Gig Workers Seek ₹10,000 Relief as LPG Crunch Hits Food Deliveries

“Our members are starving,” Nirmal Gorana, GIPSWU spokesperson stated in the news release. “Hundreds have approached us: families skipping meals, kids going hungry. A gig worker from Delhi, a father of two, laments, ‘From 30 deliveries a day to 5-10, platforms now threaten to deactivate my ID.’ Ride-hailing drivers lose restaurant runs, cloud kitchen workers face pink slips. This war-induced disaster is pushing us into unemployment and debt. It is estimated that nearly ten million workers are being affected, among whom gig and platform workers constitute a large section. The present crisis is turning into disaster,” the news release further noted.