Microsoft May Launch Its Own AI Model This Year: AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman

Microsoft’s AI chief Mustafa Suleyman has indicated that the company may launch its own AI model later this year. In an interview with the Financial Times, Suleyman stated Microsoft is working on developing its own “superintelligence,” describing it as the primary focus of Microsoft AI’s efforts.
He also made bold predictions about the future of work, stating that AI could automate most white-collar jobs within the next 12 to 18 months.
Responding to a question about achieving artificial general intelligence (AGI), Suleyman said AI is on track to reach human-level performance in most, if not all, professional tasks.
“White-collar work where you're sitting down at a computer, either being a lawyer or an accountant or a project manager or a marketing person, most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months,” he said.
Suleyman added that many software engineers already rely heavily on AI-assisted coding tools for the majority of their code production. As a result, their roles are shifting toward higher-level responsibilities such as debugging, reviewing, strategic planning and system architecture. He noted that this transformation in how professionals interact with technology has accelerated significantly over the past six months.
Suleyman on Anthropic
Suleyman also commented on recent developments at Anthropic, whose updated Claude Cowork tool recently unsettled global technology stocks.
On January 30, 2026, Anthropic expanded Claude Cowork’s capabilities by launching 11 new plugins. These plugins allow users to combine skills, connectors, slash commands and sub-agents to create specialised AI assistants tailored to specific roles, teams or organisations.
The company said the plugins are particularly effective for role-specific workflows in areas such as sales, legal services and financial analysis.
Following the update, shares of several legal software and publishing companies declined sharply, as investors reassessed the potential impact of AI-driven automation on the software and IT services sector.
When asked about Anthropic’s success in enterprise AI tools, Suleyman said the company has benefited from its strong focus on coding capabilities. Compared with competitors, he noted, Anthropic’s singular focus has delivered tangible results and positioned it strongly in the enterprise market.