Pocket FM’s Top 1% Creators Earn ₹50 LPA, Revenue to Cross ₹1,000 Cr Mark by 2026

Pocket FM's creator economy has crossed ₹300 crore, with top storytellers earning over ₹50 lakh annually

Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Pocket FM Co Founders
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pocket FM's creators have earned ₹300 crore cumulatively, with top 1% making over ₹50 lakh annually

  • FY25 revenue jumped 68% to ₹1,768 crore, driven by AI tools and global expansion

  • Over 300,000 creators used the platform in 2025, largely for episodic audio fiction

Audio platform Pocket FM’s cumulative creator-driven revenue is around ₹300 crore, MoneyControl reported. Around 20% of the platform’s creators reportedly earn over ₹1 lakh a month, out of which the top 1% make more than ₹50 lakh per annum.

Pocket FM is also set to touch the ₹1,000 crore mark by the end of 2026.

Start-up Outperformers 2026

3 February 2026

Rohan Nayak (CEO), Nishanth KS (COO), and Prateek Dixit (CTO) (L to R) - null
Inside Pocket FM’s Script of Becoming a ‘New-Age Disney’ to Export Indian Stories Worldwide

BY Nabodita Ganguly

Related Content
Pocket FM Financials

On funding and financial performance, the firm has raised roughly $197 million in total, with $103 million coming from its latest Series D round.

Media reports say the platform’s parent company, Pocket Entertainment, saw FY25 revenue jump 68% to ₹1,768 crore from ₹1,052 crore a year earlier. The company attributes this growth to greater use of AI tools, expansion in Indian-language content, and wider global distribution.

Pocket FM operates a freemium model: much content is free, but premium episodes require payment or a subscription. Pricing varies by market, language, and content tier, and the platform combines ad-supported listening with paid unlock options.

Around 90% of the platform’s creators are first-time storytellers, many of whom use the service as a full- or part-time income source. As the content ecosystem grows, interest in creator partnerships and production roles has also increased.

Pocket FM - null
Pocket FM Lets Go of Around 200 Writers Based in U.S.: Report

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Pocket FM Creators

In 2025, more than 300,000 creators published stories on the platform, many using AI-assisted tools to produce episodic audio. The company reports over 2.2 billion minutes of listening each month, driven mainly by episodic fiction series. Where writers once needed teams for scripting, editing, and recording, Pocket FM says its tools now let individuals publish faster; the AI helps plan long story arcs, maintain continuity across episodes, and cut production time.

The platform’s catalogue covers several Indian languages, with Hindi accounting for a large share of listening. As part of its global expansion, the company plans to adapt more than 50 Indian creator-led titles for audiences in the United States and Europe in 2026.

Published At:
