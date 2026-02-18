Pocket FM’s Top 1% Creators Earn ₹50 LPA, Revenue to Cross ₹1,000 Cr Mark by 2026

Pocket FM Creators

In 2025, more than 300,000 creators published stories on the platform, many using AI-assisted tools to produce episodic audio. The company reports over 2.2 billion minutes of listening each month, driven mainly by episodic fiction series. Where writers once needed teams for scripting, editing, and recording, Pocket FM says its tools now let individuals publish faster; the AI helps plan long story arcs, maintain continuity across episodes, and cut production time.