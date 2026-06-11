Rupee Slumps 32 Paise to 95.57 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

"Apart from oil prices, the rupee will have to contend with a tepid risk environment, following a further sell-off in US equities. While US inflation rose to 4.2% year-on-year, the highest level in more than three years, the core measure increased less than expected, leaving near-term Federal Reserve rate expectations largely unchanged," Aamir Makda, Commodity & Currency Analyst, Commodity Technical Research at Choice Broking, said.