Himachal Ranks Third in Investment Friendliness Index 2026 Among Hilly, NE States: CM

Himachal Pradesh ranked third among hilly and Northeastern states in NITI Aayog's Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026.
CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attributed the ranking to reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business, strengthening investor confidence and creating a transparent, investor-friendly ecosystem.
The state secured the top rank in infrastructure and resources, while also performing strongly in regulatory ease, institutional environment and business climate.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the state has secured the third position among hilly and Northeastern states and in 'Frontrunner' category in the the latest 'Investment Friendliness Index (IFI) 2026' released by the NITI Aayog.
He said the ranking reflects sustained efforts of the state government towards improving the ease of doing business, strengthening investor confidence through various policy tools.
"Our government has consistently focused on BRAP (Business Reforms Action Plan) thereby enhancing ease of doing business. The state's top ranking reflects the success of our reform-oriented approach and commitment towards creating a transparent, efficient and investor-friendly ecosystem," the chief minister said.
"The state's top ranking in key pillars demonstrates the strong foundation for sustainable industrial development and employment generation.
"Investment Friendliness Index 2026 specifically acknowledged the state's strengths in human resources, women workforce participation, institutional effectiveness, regulatory environment, and investor-friendly governance framework which contribute substantially to the state's investment attractiveness," he said.
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"Himachal Pradesh secured the first rank in infrastructure pillar, reflecting strong performance in logistics, digital connectivity, power infrastructure, and industrial facilitation. Also, first rank in Resources Pillar, driven by high labour force participation, strong human resource indicators and one of the highest women workforce participation rates in the country.
In Regulatory Ease Pillar, Himachal ranked fourth, indicating a conducive business environment, investor facilitation mechanisms, while for Institutional Environment Pillar, supported by low cybercrime incidence, effective grievance redressal systems and a stable regulatory environment.
In Business Climate Pillar, the state ranked 5th, highlighting the success of ongoing reforms," he said.