Rupee Falls 15 Paise to 94.48 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

"Technically, the 94.00–94.20 zone continues to act as a key support area, while 94.80–95.00 remains the immediate resistance band. With debt inflows showing signs of improvement and oil prices staying relatively contained, the bias remains mildly in favour of rupee appreciation, with USD/INR potentially drifting towards the 94.00–93.80 zone," CR Forex Advisors MD - Amit Pabari said.