RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Out: Check Price List & Booking Details Here

IPL 2026 begins March 28 as RCB face SRH in Bengaluru season opener
Ticket demand is rising as fans rush to secure seats for the Bengaluru opener at Chinnaswamy Stadium
Ticket prices vary widely this season, starting at ₹2,300, making entry-level seats accessible for fans
The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off on March 28, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Bengaluru.
Excitement around tickets is rising quickly, especially with the match scheduled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a venue which is known for packed stands and high-scoring games. Many supporters are preparing to secure seats early.
Ticket prices this season vary widely, starting at around ₹2,300, which keeps entry-level seats accessible for fans looking to watch the match live from the stadium.
Mid-range tickets cost around ₹3,300 and stay in demand, as they give fans a better view without pushing the price too high.
RCB Match Ticket Prices
For a slightly upgraded experience, lounge access starts at around ₹4,000, offering better comfort than regular seats. On the other hand, Annex sections, priced near ₹6,000, give fans a slight upgrade in viewing experience.
Executive lounges and terrace seating come in at about ₹10,000, moving into the premium bracket with added facilities.
Premium terrace tickets are priced at around ₹15,000, giving fans a better view and a more private setting during the game.
Corporate seats come at roughly ₹25,000, while the highest-priced tickets go up to ₹42,000, making them the costliest option for this match.
How to Book RCB Match Tickets?
Ticket bookings are expected to open in the final week of March. Fans can access tickets through official team platforms or authorised booking websites.
The process is easy. Users need to pick the match, select a stand, complete payment using digital methods, and download their ticket for entry.
Given the opening match hype, tickets may sell out quickly. Early booking will be important for those planning to attend.
Meanwhile, for viewers at home, the match will be easy to watch. It will be shown on sports channels and streamed on digital platforms.
As the season begins, the Bengaluru opener sets the tone, combining crowd energy, strong ticket demand and a wide pricing range that reflects the league’s growing scale.