  1. home
  2. News
  3. Rcb vs srh ipl 2026 tickets out check price list booking details here

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Out: Check Price List & Booking Details Here

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener tickets see strong demand with prices from ₹2,300 to ₹42,000 and booking expected soon

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
Twitter
RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Tickets Prices Photo: Twitter
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IPL 2026 begins March 28 as RCB face SRH in Bengaluru season opener

  • Ticket demand is rising as fans rush to secure seats for the Bengaluru opener at Chinnaswamy Stadium

  • Ticket prices vary widely this season, starting at ₹2,300, making entry-level seats accessible for fans

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick off on March 28, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Bengaluru.

Excitement around tickets is rising quickly, especially with the match scheduled at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a venue which is known for packed stands and high-scoring games. Many supporters are preparing to secure seats early.

Ticket prices this season vary widely, starting at around ₹2,300, which keeps entry-level seats accessible for fans looking to watch the match live from the stadium.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Mid-range tickets cost around ₹3,300 and stay in demand, as they give fans a better view without pushing the price too high.

null - null
RCB on Sale: Inside Diageo’s Exit Plan From Bengaluru’s IPL Franchise After Title Glory

BY Outlook Business Desk

RCB Match Ticket Prices

For a slightly upgraded experience, lounge access starts at around ₹4,000, offering better comfort than regular seats. On the other hand, Annex sections, priced near ₹6,000, give fans a slight upgrade in viewing experience.

Executive lounges and terrace seating come in at about ₹10,000, moving into the premium bracket with added facilities.

Premium terrace tickets are priced at around ₹15,000, giving fans a better view and a more private setting during the game.

Corporate seats come at roughly ₹25,000, while the highest-priced tickets go up to ₹42,000, making them the costliest option for this match.

Sun Pharma Partners With Royal Challengers Bengaluru As Principal Sponsor For 3-Year Period - null
Sun Pharma Partners With Royal Challengers Bengaluru As Principal Sponsor For 3-Year Period

BY PTI

How to Book RCB Match Tickets?

Ticket bookings are expected to open in the final week of March. Fans can access tickets through official team platforms or authorised booking websites.

The process is easy. Users need to pick the match, select a stand, complete payment using digital methods, and download their ticket for entry.

Given the opening match hype, tickets may sell out quickly. Early booking will be important for those planning to attend.

Meanwhile, for viewers at home, the match will be easy to watch. It will be shown on sports channels and streamed on digital platforms.

Related Content
Related Content

As the season begins, the Bengaluru opener sets the tone, combining crowd energy, strong ticket demand and a wide pricing range that reflects the league’s growing scale.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×