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Godrej Properties Acquires 20-Acre Land in Bengaluru, Aims ₹1,350 cr Revenue from Housing Project

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said it has acquired a 20-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru

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Godrej Properties Acquires 20-Acre Land in Bengaluru, Aims ₹1,350 cr Revenue from Housing Project
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Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd has acquired 20 acres in Bengaluru to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of ₹1,350 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said it has acquired a 20-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru.

Godrej Properties did not mention the land cost.

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"The company plans to develop a premium residential project on this site with an estimated revenue potential of approximately ₹1,350 crore," the company said.

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Godrej Properties, one of India's leading real estate developers, has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad.

The company sells housing plots in smaller cities.

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