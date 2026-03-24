RCB Sale Heats Up: Blackstone, Mittal Family Join Growing Queue of Suitors

The field may get even more crowded as the Mittal family, led by Aditya Mittal, CEO of steelmaking giant, ArcelorMittal, is said to be weighing a bid for RCB, either on its own or alongside a partner, the report added. If that happens, the RCB auction becomes a four-way contest, pitching some of the biggest names in global finance and industry against each other for a single cricket team.