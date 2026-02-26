Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged social media platforms to ensure fair revenue sharing with content creators at the DNPA Conclave 2026.
Addressing the Digital News Publishers Association Conclave, Vaishnaw stressed the importance of protecting intellectual property and rewarding creative work.
He also called on platforms to strengthen digital accountability, prevent misuse of AI-generated content, and comply with new IT regulations.
Social media platforms, which is widely used by media professionals, creative artists, influencers, writers, and researchers to share their work, must ensure fair distribution of value and share revenue with content creators, urged Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union IT Minister on Thursday at DNPA (Digital News Publishers Association) Conclave 2026.
“When platforms are used by media professionals, creative artists, influencers, writers, and researchers, there must be fairness in how value is distributed. These creators form the backbone of the digital ecosystem, yet many of them do not receive adequate recognition or compensation,” said Vaishnaw.
The Union IT Minister also highlighted the crucial role of intellectual property in driving progress across science, technology, arts, and literature.
“Society has grown on the foundation of intellectual property and creative effort. If this system is weakened, the growth of society itself will be affected,” he added.
He said that human development has always been driven by incentives and the assurance that honest work will receive fair appreciation and reward, adding that such recognition remains a key source of motivation for content creators.
Vaishnaw while addressing DNPA conclave also emphasised on platforms to review their policies carefully.
“This is not a minor concern; it is one of the major issues facing our society today. If platforms do not act voluntarily, many countries around the world will be compelled to intervene through regulation,” he added.
He urged all digital platforms to recognise their responsibility toward institutions built by society over centuries and called on them to take ownership of ensuring the online safety of children and citizens, promoting the ethical use of technology, and protecting intellectual property.
The recently implemented digital regulations, which came into effect on February 20, are set to significantly reshape the social media experience for Indians, with far-reaching privacy implications.
The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2026, notified by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, require users and platforms to label all AI-generated content and reduce the deadline for removing offensive material from 36 hours to just three hours.
“The principles of responsibility and accountability have changed in the digital age, and platforms must adapt accordingly. Synthetic content should not be generated without the consent of the person whose voice, image, or identity is being used. No individual’s likeness should be misused to spread misinformation or promote false narratives,” reiterated Vaishnaw at the conclave.