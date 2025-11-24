Puts More Time In Our Hands, How Can It Be Bad: Shiprocket CEO Says AI Not Hype Or Doomsday

"I don't think this is different than that. I think this time it is mobile and internet together. So 100% please adopt it and start to use it and learn it....There will be some jobs lost, say, a pure call center job, which can be fully automated with AI. Yes, that process is going to go away. But there will be something else that will come around...there might be 10 more processes that get born...And this is true for any technology. Right back from the industrial revolution, it was the same thing," he said.