Oswal Energies, Arab Tanker Services Partner for Expanding Energy Projects in Middle East

MoU creates alliance to deliver EPC and DBO energy infrastructure projects regionwide.
Partnership leverages marine fleet, fabrication yards and subsea capabilities for complex projects.
Companies target onshore, offshore and subsea developments aligned with regional transition goals.
Oswal Energies Limited and Arab Tanker Services, Abu Dhabi, UAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create an alliance that will deliver end-to-end EPC, DBO (Design, Build & Operate) and advanced energy infrastructure solutions not only in the UAE but also in other energy-sensitive areas of the world.
The partnership will use the existing professional strengths of both companies and will be able to carry out the complete range of EPC and DBO projects in the fields of onshore, offshore and subsea.
An area of focus in their activities will be surface and other facilities, Early Production Facilities (EPFs) for the fast upstream deployment, RTP (Rigid Thermoplastic Pipe) and subsea pipeline systems, offshore cable and pipeline laying and eventually modular process skids, packages and fabricated assemblies for the energy and industrial sectors.
As part of the alliance, operations will be supported by robust infrastructure in Abu Dhabi, including a fleet of 24 offshore barges and vessels for marine construction, transportation, and offshore support; a dedicated fabrication yard for modular skids, static equipment, and heavy package assemblies; and long-term jetty and marine infrastructure investments. The platform is further strengthened by advanced subsea service capabilities, including ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) and AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) operations, enabling readiness for complex offshore and subsea EPC projects.
Commenting on the strategic partnership, the Managing Director of Oswal Energies Limited, Ratan Bokadia, said, “The alliance with Arab Tanker Services is a very important move towards our aim of creating a platform for energy infrastructure that is integrated, technologically advanced, and of global significance."
He added that Oswal Energies have always prioritised the provision of complete capabilities that are far superior to the customary EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction) process. He further acknowledged that the joining of ATS's powerful marine fleet, productive infrastructure and subsea abilities with their company will help them work on a joint platform that will be able to handle the increasing intricacies of energy projects on land, at sea and under the sea.
"This synergy will augment our capacity to construct Early Production Facilities, offshore pipelines, modular process systems and clean hydrogen initiatives, all of which are in line with the UAE Net Zero 2050 policy," he asserted.