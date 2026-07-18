Pak's Current Account Slips Into $139m Deficit in FY26

Pakistan's economic worries were not over as it registered a current account deficit (CAD) of $139 million in outgoing fiscal year (2025-26) after recording a surplus of $1.838 billion in 2024-25.
The data released by State Bank of Pakistan on Friday showed the reversal in the CAD – though marginal but still a source of anxiety, which may be further compounded due to the situation in West Asia.
The data by the SBP showed that the country posted a current account deficit of $649 million in June compared to a surplus of $500 million in May.
The economy was largely supported by remittances, as exports could not grow while imports remained high, creating a trade deficit of over $35.5 billion in FY26 and bringing the current account under pressure.
Goods exports dropped to $30.843 billion in FY26 from $32.434 billion a year ago. However, services exports increased to $10.034 billion from $8.45 billion, helping overall exports show marginal growth.
The net exports of goods and services stood at $40.877 billion in FY26 compared to $40.793 billion a year ago, an increase of only $84 million.
FY26 witnessed a large import bill of $76.4 billion and the situation was saved only due to remittances, which rose to $41.585 billion in FY26 from $38.3 billion in FY25, an increase of about $3.3 billion.
However, the Middle East situation was becoming more complicated, which could give major shocks to the current account of the country