Owners Of Thar, Fortuner Suvs In Daman Made To Take Pledge Of Responsible Driving, Road Safety

Amid complaints of reckless driving involving powerful Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), the administration of Daman city brought owners of Mahindra Thar and Toyota Fortuner together and made them take a solemn pledge of responsible driving and road safety.
These vehicle owners were made to commit to avoiding road stunts and displays of bravado.
The event was organised on September 9 by the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu as part of its 'Raftar Nahi, Sanskar' (Values, Not Speed) awareness campaign.
This novel move drew praise from industrialist Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, who said India needs this kind of "schooling", and that "a little public pledge may work better than a thousand road signs".
As part of the initiative, a "Thar-Fortuner Sankalp Yatra" (Pledge Rally) was organised wherein more than 250 owners of Thar and Fortuner took the pledge of responsible driving.
They also took a pledge to avoid speeding and performing stunts on the road, and to steer clear of any reckless displays of bravado or 'heroism'.
The pledge was administered by Daman Collector Saurabh Mishra, who emphasised that the sight of these SUVs should instill a sense of safety in others, rather than fear.
Drivers should assist anyone involved in an accident on the road, he said.
According to the administration and the Regional Transport Office (RTO), there have been recent complaints regarding high-speed and negligent driving involving powerful, expensive SUVs on Daman's roads. In light of this, the campaign was launched to foster a sense of responsibility and road safety among drivers.
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During the rally, the RTO department urged vehicle owners and drivers to adhere to traffic regulations and drive within the prescribed speed limits. A warning of strict action against those found violating the rules was also issued.
Shaw posted the video of the event on X with a message, "I think India needs this kind of "schooling" more than another driving lesson! Commendable move by the Daman Collector. Making Thar and Fortuner owners take an oath to drive safely, sometimes a little public pledge may work better than a thousand road signs!" Superintendent of Police Ketan Bansal, Transport Secretary Ashish Mohan, and other officials were present alongside him.