Owners Of Thar, Fortuner Suvs In Daman Made To Take Pledge Of Responsible Driving, Road Safety

Shaw posted the video of the event on X with a message, "I think India needs this kind of "schooling" more than another driving lesson! Commendable move by the Daman Collector. Making Thar and Fortuner owners take an oath to drive safely, sometimes a little public pledge may work better than a thousand road signs!" Superintendent of Police Ketan Bansal, Transport Secretary Ashish Mohan, and other officials were present alongside him.