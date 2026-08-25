Mahindra Launches New-Generation Heavy Vehicle Equipped With AI-Enabled Auto Drive Mode

Mahindra Truck and Bus on Monday launched its new-generation heavy commercial vehicle BLAZO i-TRK, equipped with an AI-enabled automatic drive mode and a 320 HP engine, with the company claiming it delivers up to 10 per cent better fuel efficiency.
Unveiling the heavy vehicle range at an event here, the company boasted that the new truck could potentially generate up to ₹15 lakh in additional profit per vehicle over five years through fuel savings and improved operational efficiency.
The entire BLAZO i-TRK range is powered by Mahindra's 7.2-litre mPOWER engine delivering 320 HP and 1,100 Nm torque.
The truck features the company's patented artificial intelligence-enabled iFuelSmart automatic drive mode, which continuously analyses road gradients, payload and driving requirements and automatically selects an optimum driving mode to improve fuel efficiency.
Mahindra Truck and Bus president Vinod Sahay said India's freight and logistics sector was entering a new phase where technology, reliability and operational efficiency would increasingly determine competitiveness.
"Our ambition is not only to build better trucks but also to shape the future of commercial mobility through innovation and strong customer partnerships," he said at the launch event.
Sahay said the BLAZO i-TRK has the potential to increase profit by up to ₹15 lakh per truck over five years compared with other heavy commercial vehicles in the industry.