DRI Seizes 740 Kg Cannabis, Charas In Pan-India Operation; 13 Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized around 740 kg of cannabis and charas in pan-India operations, and arrested 13 persons.
The seizures include 709.6 kg cannabis (ganja), 24.5 kg high-grade hydroponic cannabis and 5 kg charas, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
In an intelligence-led operation on September 8, DRI officers intercepted two trucks, coming from Visakhapatnam, near Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Thorough examination of the vehicles resulted in the recovery of 61 packets of cannabis, concealed in 10 sacks kept in the loading areas of the trucks. A total of 375.95 kg of cannabis, along with the two trucks, was seized and four persons were arrested.
Earlier on August 26, DRI officers had seized around 124 kg of cannabis, concealed in a truck, which was also intercepted near Raipur. The truck was seized, and one person was arrested.
In another operation conducted during September 5–6, DRI officers, after a chase, intercepted a truck at Aurangabad–Patna Highway near Patna. During the interception, the officers were attacked, resulting in injuries to one officer, while the driver of the truck managed to escape.
A search of the vehicle led to the detection of a secret cavity, from which 90 packets containing ganja were recovered – as confirmed by field testing. A total of 140.5 kg of ganja and the truck were seized.
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Additionally, in the last 15 days, in three different operations, the officers of DRI intercepted 3 passengers, arriving from Hanoi, Vietnam, and Bangkok, Thailand, at Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports, resulting in the collective seizure of approximately 24.6 kg of high-potency cannabis. Three persons were arrested.
"The series of operations demonstrates DRI’s sustained focus on disrupting the trafficking of narcotic drugs through road, rail and air routes, including concealed consignments in specially created vehicle cavities, secret compartments and passenger baggage," the ministry said.