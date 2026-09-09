DRI Seizes 740 Kg Cannabis, Charas In Pan-India Operation; 13 Arrested

In an intelligence-led operation on September 8, DRI officers intercepted two trucks, coming from Visakhapatnam, near Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Thorough examination of the vehicles resulted in the recovery of 61 packets of cannabis, concealed in 10 sacks kept in the loading areas of the trucks. A total of 375.95 kg of cannabis, along with the two trucks, was seized and four persons were arrested.