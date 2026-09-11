Critical Minerals A Key Point Of Discussion In BRICS Summit: Reddy

Critical minerals will be one the major points of discussions at the BRICS Summit, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday noting that the government is taking multiple steps to boost availability of such minerals in the country.
Government-to-government talks are being held with Argentina, Australia, and Chile to secure lithium blocks - a key requirement for nuclear power projects, the Minister for Coal and Mines said on the sidelines of CII Summit on Advanced Materials, Critical Minerals and Metals.
In BRICS Summit, critical minerals is one of the major agendas, and discussions will be held around that, the minister said.
Reddy shared that on Thursday, he had a special meeting with a delegation of Russia, ahead of the BRICS Summit.
The two-day BRICS Summit hosted by India starting Saturday is expected to focus on boosting collective resilience in food, energy, health, disaster reduction, and critical supply chains with New Delhi positioning the bloc as an effective anchor to navigate a fragmented geopolitical environment.
Highlighting the importance of critical minerals, Reddy said, today there can be no development without critical minerals.
"From cell phone to space technology to manufacturing of cameras, everywhere critical minerals are needed. So that's why the government wants to make India self-sufficient," he added.
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On lithium, the minister said efforts are being made to acquire blocks in Argentina, Australia and Chile.
Talks are being held at government-to-government as well as company-to- company levels.
He also suggested that private players should explore more critical mineral assets outside India, start exploration, process and supply them into the country.