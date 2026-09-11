Marengo Asia Hospitals has raised $40 million (about ₹400 crore) from LeapFrog Investments to expand its network of multi-specialty hospitals in the country and double bed capacity to 4,000 over the next two years.
Marengo Asia Hospitals, which operates five hospitals in India in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, currently has about 2,000 beds and serves more than 9,00,000 patients annually.
It also has a strategic partnership in Saudi Arabia.
The fundraising will help Marengo expand its specialised healthcare services across Tier I and Tier II cities in West and North India, according to a release.
It will also look to double its bed capacity to over 4,000 over the next two years.
"The proceeds will be used to consolidate our leadership in our existing markets while enabling us to expand into new geographies. We aim to double our hospital bed capacity to 4,000 beds over the next two years," Abhishek Kabra, Marengo Asia Hospitals Chairman, said.
Biju Mohandas, Partner and Global Healthcare Lead at LeapFrog Investments, said, "Our partnership with Marengo reinforces LeapFrog's commitment to building high-quality healthcare platforms across Asia and Africa. Marengo has demonstrated that world-class clinical care can be delivered at scale in rapidly growing Tier-II cities and beyond."