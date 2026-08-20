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India Makes It Easier To Trade In Rupees: What The New Export Rules Change

New DGFT rules allow wider use of the Indian rupee for export invoicing and payments, but wider adoption will depend on easier access to the currency and better banking support

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Anjali Pal
Published At:
Published At:
Rupee rises 26 paise to 89.92 against US dollar in early trade
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Exporters can now invoice and receive payments in Indian rupees or foreign currencies for a wider range of overseas transactions.

  • Eligible rupee export receipts will qualify for Foreign Trade Policy benefits and count towards export obligations.

  • The move could reduce conversion costs and support trade with countries facing dollar shortages.

rupee invoicing,The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), through Notification No. 30/2026-27, has amended the Foreign Trade Policy 2023 to allow wider use of the rupee for export contracts, invoices and payments. A report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said the move removes an important regulatory hurdle, but wider adoption will require further changes to make rupee trade easier in practice.

What The New Rupee Trade Rules Change

For countries outside the Asian Clearing Union (ACU), export contracts and invoices can now be denominated in either Indian rupees or any foreign currency. Payments can also be received in either currency.

Eligible rupee payments for exports to countries other than Nepal and Bhutan will qualify for Foreign Trade Policy benefits and count towards fulfilment of export obligations. Rupee receipts through approved banking channels will therefore be treated on par with export payments received in foreign currency.

Exports financed through EXIM Bank or Government of India lines of credit can also be invoiced in rupees. Separate provisions apply to ACU countries, while Nepal and Bhutan continue to have specific rules for rupee-based trade.

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Why Wider Adoption Could Still Be Difficult

The report said rupee settlement could reduce currency-conversion costs and exchange-rate risks for Indian exporters. It may also help trade with countries that have limited access to dollars or established international payment systems.

However, GTRI cautioned that the notification removes an important regulatory barrier but does not resolve the commercial difficulties surrounding rupee trade. Foreign buyers may struggle to obtain rupees, while overseas banks could be reluctant to hold large rupee balances because the currency is not fully convertible. Trade imbalances could also leave some partner countries with unused rupee balances.

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Exchange-rate risks, expensive hedging and complex banking procedures could further limit adoption. The continued global preference for the US dollar remains another hurdle.

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GTRI said, “Foreign buyers must be able to obtain rupees easily, while overseas banks need practical options to use, invest, convert or repatriate their balances.” It added that India now needs country-specific settlement arrangements, simpler banking procedures, affordable hedging, rupee-based export credit and ECGC protection.

Without this supporting system, the report said, rupee invoicing may remain a useful facility rather than becoming a widely used trade option.

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