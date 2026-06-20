Odisha Coal Gasification Project to Meet 35% of India's Ammonium Nitrate Needs by 2030: Industry

"Today's foundation stone laying of the BCGCL Coal-to-Ammonium Nitrate Project marks a defining moment in India's industrial evolution. This is not merely the inauguration of an ammonium nitrate plant; it is the emergence of a new coal-to-chemicals ecosystem that demonstrates how India's abundant coal resources can be transformed into strategic industrial products," Balasaheb Darade, Founder & Managing Director, New Era Cleantech Solution Pvt Ltd, said.