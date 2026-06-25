Mumbai Port Authority to Undertake 63 Projects Worth ₹5,028.17 Cr

Mumbai Port Authority marked its 154th Foundation Day by unveiling 63 projects worth ₹5,028.17 crore, underscoring its role in India’s port-led growth strategy.
The mix of new, foundation and inauguration projects spans investment, tourism, logistics and energy infrastructure, reinforcing Mumbai Port’s central place in the maritime sector and its contribution to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
Mumbai Port Authority on Thursday announced 63 projects worth ₹5,028.17 crore as part of its 154th Foundation Day celebrations.
This includes 22 projects, totalling ₹3,541.29 crore, which are yet to be announced, 34 projects of ₹1,354.59 crore for foundation laying, and the remaining seven projects for inauguration worth ₹132.29 crore, the state-run port operator said.
Delivering his keynote address at the celebration event in the financial capital, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal said that institutions such as Mumbai Port have an important responsibility in the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.
Referring to the Union Government's vision for port-led growth, he said that Mumbai Port occupies a special place in India's maritime journey and is creating new opportunities for investment, tourism, logistics and energy security.
He also referred to initiatives such as the cruise terminal, ferry jetty projects, Jawahar Dweep reclamation and energy infrastructure projects being taken forward by Mumbai Port Authority.
Addressing the gathering virtually, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur said that Mumbai Port Authority has served trade, industry and the maritime community for more than a century and a half.
Besides Sonowal, the event was also attended by M Angamuthu, Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority; Adesh Titarmare, Deputy Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority; Gaurav Dayal Chairperson, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, among others.
In his welcome address, Angamuthu said that Foundation Day is an occasion to recall the long service of Mumbai Port Authority to the country and to acknowledge the contribution of all those connected with the institution.
The programme also included the exchange of the Indira Dock operations and management agreement and the Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina agreement. These agreements are part of Mumbai Port Authority's ongoing work in port operations, waterfront development and better use of port assets.