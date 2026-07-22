The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned nearly ₹15,056 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) for 6,175 projects in Haryana to strengthen irrigation systems, roads, drinking water supplies and other assets, officials said on Tuesday.
Achievements were highlighted during NABARD's 45th Foundation Day celebrations in Chandigarh, where Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi was the chief guest.
Addressing the gathering, Rastogi said NABARD has emerged as a key partner in accelerating rural transformation and strengthening the state's agricultural economy.
He said robust rural infrastructure, sustainable agriculture, financial inclusion and empowered community institutions are essential to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.
Recalling his tenure as Finance Secretary, Rastogi said NABARD's concessional financial assistance had enabled the timely execution of several critical rural infrastructure projects, benefiting farmers and rural communities across Haryana.
He said the Haryana government is committed to digitising all Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and making them financially viable to strengthen the rural cooperative ecosystem.
Calling for greater collaboration, the chief secretary urged bankers and government officials to mentor Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and other rural institutions to accelerate inclusive development.
During the event, he released a coffee table book highlighting NABARD's development interventions in Haryana and a Unit Cost Book for agricultural lending and project appraisal.
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NABARD Chief General Manager Nivedita Tiwary said the institution has computerised and digitised 710 PACS and promoted 131 Farmer Producer Organisations across the state.
She said FPOs have brought together 63,369 farmers, including 14,017 women, enabling collective marketing, improved price realisation and better integration with agricultural value chains.
According to NABARD, it has provided ₹11.12 crore in credit support to 28 FPOs and ₹60.38 lakh as equity grant assistance to nine FPOs.
The institution has also supported climate-resilient initiatives such as watershed development, groundwater management, micro-irrigation, Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) and vegetable clusters.
Since 2022-23, over 5,010 rural women have been trained in dairy farming, mushroom cultivation, food processing, tailoring, handicrafts and other livelihood activities, NABARD said.
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Outstanding PACS, District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs), FPOs, artisans and women entrepreneurs were honoured during the function