Mumbai 3.0: Fadnavis Signs 5 MoUs For Raigad Pen Smart City

"But I can tell you that the who's who from the global community, investors' community have shown their interest here. They have inked an MoU with us. So I think that it's something which will make the start of the third Mumbai," he said He said it will be bigger than BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex, a key business district of Mumbai) because at the first instance, it is around 300 acres, but we want to expand it to 1,000 acres. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced that Mumbai is the Fintech capital of India, and the entire Fintech ecosystem will be there. "Today we have a wave of GCCs. Now it's not the IT, it is GCC, which is the new wave. And we would like to capture the entire GCC wave in this new city. And these MoUs, which we have inked today, are about the GCCs and in the space of Fintech," the chief minister said. On overall investment commitments for Maharashtra at Davos, he said, the signing of MoUs is just a byproduct.