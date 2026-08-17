The Inference | AI and the Return of Old-Fashioned Hiring; India Inc Takes It Slow

Spectrum, a staffing firm, saw the same gap between test scores and actual understanding while handling assessments for a large client. Candidates who performed reasonably well in tests taken from home sometimes struggled with basic concepts during subsequent interviews. The company experimented by bringing candidates in one city to its office for supervised assessments. The pass rate did not change dramatically, but the candidates who cleared the supervised tests held up better in the interviews that followed – enough for the client to retain the physical format.