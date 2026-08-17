Nvidia Backs OpenAI’s Ohio Data Centre With Up To $105 Bn Lease Guarantee

Nvidia will provide lease-payment guarantees of up to $105 billion for OpenAI’s Ohio data centre.
The facility will have an initial capacity of 4.25 GW and is expected to begin operations in phases from 2028.
The deal adds to Nvidia’s growing role in financing infrastructure built around its AI chips.
Nvidia has agreed to guarantee up to $105 billion in lease payments to help OpenAI secure a major data centre in Ohio being developed by SoftBank-backed SB Energy, according to a Reuters report. The commitment is one of Nvidia’s largest infrastructure financing moves as demand for AI computing capacity continues to rise.
Under the agreement, Nvidia will also invest $1.5 billion in SB Energy and secure up to 8 gigawatts (GW) of AI computing capacity at the campus. SB Energy will build, own and operate the facility for OpenAI under a 20-year lease.
Ohio Campus To Begin Operations From 2028
Nvidia has secured land and power in Pike County, Ohio, for the AI data centre, which will initially have 4.25 GW of capacity. The facility is expected to come online in phases beginning in 2028.
Nvidia will exclusively provide the AI computing infrastructure at the campus. The chipmaker will also provide credit support linked to land, power and shell construction for the initial capacity, while retaining an option to secure another 3.75 GW.
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SoftBank and SB Energy plan to build at least 10 GW of new power generation and invest $4.2 billion in regional grid infrastructure through a partnership with AEP Ohio.
The project is expected to create around 35,000 construction jobs through 2032 and about 2,500 long-term operating jobs, OpenAI said.
Nvidia Expands AI Infrastructure Financing
The agreement is the latest example of Nvidia financing infrastructure that uses its chips. The news agency reported that the strategy can help drive demand for Nvidia’s products but has also raised questions about circular funding flows between the chipmaker and its customers.
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Technology companies are increasingly linking chips, power and data centres as they race to expand AI infrastructure. However, limited power capacity, ageing grids and lengthy approvals remain challenges for new projects.
Nvidia’s investment follows a $1 billion investment by OpenAI and SoftBank in SB Energy announced in January to expand data centre and power infrastructure for their Stargate AI initiative.
Last week, Nvidia also partnered with six financial institutions to launch compute financing platforms targeting more than $500 billion in third-party funding for AI infrastructure.