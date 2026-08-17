Mission Samudra To Be Launched Alongside Vizhinjam’s EXIM Operations

The Kerala government on Sunday said Mission Samudra—a port-led industrial and logistics development scheme—will be launched alongside the commencement of EXIM operations at Vizhinjam seaport.
A statement issued by Chief Minister V D Satheesan's office said that Mission Samudra is built around the vision of a port city "by positioning Vizhinjam as the anchor of a wider maritime economic region".
"It will span eight industrial clusters, three new cities and Kerala's 600-kilometre-long coastline. The mission is backed by a ₹400 crore catalytic fund split across three verticals—ports and connectivity, cities and logistics, development and clusters," the statement said.
It will have a horizontal component for programme management and capacity building, spread across 14 sub-schemes in all, it added.
The move towards full export-import operations follows the successful completion of a trial run involving the port's first export container, which was shipped to Valencia in Spain, the statement said.
It said that on August 18, Satheesan will flag off the first export container at 10.45 am at a ceremony here, with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief guest.
"The event also marks the formal transition of the port from a mere transshipment hub into what is being positioned as India's most important commercial gateway," it said.
The CMO statement said that exporters who have so far shipped cargo to western markets via Colombo, Singapore and Dubai will now be able to send consignments directly from Vizhinjam.
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"This is expected to cut transit time and bring about a significant reduction in logistics costs. Small and medium enterprises in the agricultural produce, spices, cashew, marine products, handloom and textiles sectors are among those likely to gain access to new overseas markets as a result," it said.
The commencement of EXIM services is also expected to pave the way for rapid growth in warehousing, cold storage, container freight stations and logistics parks in the region, generating thousands of jobs in Thiruvananthapuram and neighbouring districts, it said.
Regarding Mission Samudra, the statement said officials expect it to catalyse more than ten times the public investment by 2031, drawing private participation across industries, logistics, services and infrastructure.
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At the same time, it will create sustained employment across port operations, logistics and trade, construction and allied urban services.
"The port is expected to transform Kerala from a consumer state into a major manufacturing and export hub in Asia. Customs duty, GST and port charges levied through the facility are expected to significantly boost revenue for both the state and central governments," the statement said.
It said that once road and rail connectivity to the port is fully operational, a majority of large-scale exports from India are expected to be routed through Vizhinjam.
Vizhinjam is expected to reshape the country's economic trajectory in the years ahead as it lies just 10 nautical miles from the east-west international shipping corridor and can accommodate even the world's largest container vessels, the statement said.