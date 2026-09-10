Odisha Inks Pact For Projects Worth ₹2.1 Lakh Crore During UAE Outreach

The Odisha government signed an MoU for 14 new projects, entailing an investment of around ₹2.10 lakh crore, during the first day of its investor outreach in the UAE on Wednesday, officials said.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is leading a high-level delegation to the UAE, was present in Abu Dhabi when the agreement was signed with a partnership between International Holding Company (IHC) and the Adani Group, expected to generate employment for around 8.68 lakh people, according to a statement.
The investments are proposed in metal downstream industries, slurry pipelines, critical minerals and rare earths, chemicals and petrochemical derivatives, renewable energy equipment, healthcare, industrial infrastructure, tourism, skill development and sports infrastructure.
The investment and employment estimates are indicative and subject to feasibility studies, due diligence, requisite approvals and execution of definitive agreements, the statement said.
The day's engagements began with a roundtable involving business verticals and group companies of IHC, where discussions focused on potential sites for an integrated aluminium project, it said.
Land has been proposed for an alumina refinery in Kalyansinghpur tehsil of Rayagada district and an aluminium smelter in Sadar Sundargarh tehsil of Sundargarh district, it added.
Majhi also met representatives of the Indian Business and Professional Group (IBPG).
A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Odisha government and IBPG to promote bilateral trade and explore investment opportunities in the state.
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The discussions also focused on increasing exports of Odisha products, including turmeric, ginger and seafood, promoting contract manufacturing for UAE brands and creating opportunities for highly skilled manpower, the statement said.
Majhi separately met Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, CEO of Borouge's petrochemicals division, and invited the company to explore setting up a large-scale chemicals downstream complex in Odisha, with potential feedstock linkages to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's proposed naphtha cracker at Paradip.
Borouge produces polyethylene and polypropylene used in sectors such as infrastructure, energy, mobility, healthcare, agriculture and advanced packaging. The company reported revenue of $5.85 billion in 2025, the statement said.
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At a separate roundtable with UAE-based investment institutions, Majhi showcased government projects that could be developed through public-private partnerships.
The discussions focused on institutional participation in Odisha's infrastructure pipeline, project evaluation and potential long-term investment partnerships.
The roundtable was attended by senior representatives of UAE-based investment and business institutions, including Abdulha IFC, GCC Divisional Director Zeini Jafri, IRH's Global Trending Head of Quantitative Research Development Giulio Occhuonereo, and Elliptic FZ MD Francesca Maria.
Majhi spoke about Odisha's investor-friendly ecosystem and assured continued government support for facilitating strategic investments and partnerships, the statement said.