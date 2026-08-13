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Vizhinjam Port To Commence EXIM Operations From Aug 18: Kerala CM Satheesan

The port had thus far been handling only transshipment operations, with more than 60% of the containers handled there being linked to other countries, Satheesan said.

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Vizhinjam Port To Commence EXIM Operations From Aug 18: Kerala CM Satheesan Photo: Twitter
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Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday said export-import operations at the Vizhinjam International Seaport would commence from August 18 after it received all necessary clearances, including from Customs.

Speaking at a press conference here, the CM said the commencement of EXIM operations would be the first step towards enabling the state to directly benefit from the port's activities.

The Customs commissionerate has issued the necessary notifications for the commencement of export-import operations, he said.

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The port had thus far been handling only transshipment operations, with more than 60% of the containers handled there being linked to other countries, Satheesan said.

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To support EXIM operations, a temporary arrangement has been made to connect the port road to NH-66, following directions from the National Highways Authority of India, he said.

A Customs-bonded area has also been established inside the port, as Thiruvananthapuram does not have a Container Freight Station, Satheesan added.

Responding to queries about the proposed transfer of a stake in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd's Vizhinjam port venture to a foreign shipping company, Satheesan said an empowered committee headed by the chief secretary was examining the matter and had not yet submitted its report.

"There is currently no urgency to permit it. The Centre has to give permission with regard to the strategic and security aspects of the transaction. After they do that, we will decide by taking into account the interests of the state," Satheesan said.

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In June, APSEZ announced that Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company, the world's largest shipping and logistics group, would acquire a 49% stake in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd, the concessionaire of Vizhinjam port, for about $1.4 billion.

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