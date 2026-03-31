Meta Tests Instagram Premium: Watch Stories Secretly, Track Every Rewatch | Check Features Here

Meta tests Instagram Plus, a premium tier for Stories in Japan, Mexico, and the Philippines
Subscribers can view Stories anonymously and access rewatch insights to track audience engagement
The plan enables unlimited audience lists and the ability to extend Story visibility to 48 hours
Tech giant Meta is set to begin testing a premium subscription on its social media platform Instagram, TechCrunch reported on Monday. This comes two months after Meta told TechCrunch that it was planning to test new subscriptions on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.
The Instagram Plus subscription will initially roll out in select markets and provide users with access to exclusive features.
Instagram Plus Features
Instagram Plus is designed to enhance how users interact with Stories. Subscribers will be able to view Stories, be it temporary photo or video posts that disappear after 24 hours, without notifying the poster.
They will also gain access to insights such as how many users have rewatched their own Stories. Additional features include the ability to send animated “Superlikes” on Stories and search through Story viewer lists to quickly check if a specific user has viewed their content.
The subscription also introduces greater customisation, allowing users to create unlimited viewer lists beyond the existing Close Friends feature. This enables more precise control over who can see each Story.
Furthermore, subscribers can extend the visibility of a Story by an additional 24 hours and spotlight one Story per week, boosting its placement to the front of followers’ Story feeds.
Pricing and Location
According to the report, Instagram Plus will be tested in Mexico, Japan, and the Philippines. Pricing is expected to vary by region, with screenshots suggesting a monthly cost of MX$39 (approximately $2.20) in Mexico, ¥319 (around $2) in Japan, and PHP 65 (about $1.07) in the Philippines.
The new subscription is separate from Meta Verified, which is targeted at creators and businesses and offers features such as verification badges and impersonation protection. In contrast, Instagram Plus is aimed at everyday users seeking enhanced functionality and greater control over their social media experience.