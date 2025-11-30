  1. home
Mcap of 7 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Climbs by ₹96,201 Cr; Reliance, Bajaj Finance Biggest Winners

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation

PTI
The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms climbed ₹96,200.95 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance stealing the show, in tandem with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 474.75 points or 0.55%. On Thursday, the Sensex hit a record high of 86,055.86.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation.

Reliance Industries added ₹28,282.86 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹21,20,335.47 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance climbed ₹20,347.52 crore to ₹6,45,676.11 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped ₹13,611.11 crore to ₹15,48,743.67 crore, and that of ICICI Bank surged by ₹13,599.62 crore to ₹9,92,725.97 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever edged higher by ₹7,671.41 crore to ₹5,79,644.16 crore, and that of State Bank of India went up by ₹6,415.28 crore to ₹9,04,185.15 crore.

The valuation of Infosys climbed ₹6,273.15 crore to ₹6,47,961.98 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel dropped by ₹35,239.01 crore to ₹11,98,040.84 crore.

LIC's mcap declined by ₹4,996.75 crore to ₹5,65,581.29 crore, and that of TCS dipped by ₹3,762.81 crore to ₹11,35,952.85 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the pack, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

