Mcap of 7 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Erodes By ₹3.63 Lakh Cr; Reliance Biggest Laggard

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by ₹3,63,412.18 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest laggard, amid a bearish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark declined by 2,185.77 points or 2.54%.

"Indian equity markets ended last week on a negative note, reflecting heightened risk aversion triggered by renewed US tariff threats and rising geopolitical tensions," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Larsen & Toubro faced erosion from their valuation, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled ₹1,58,532.91 crore to ₹19,96,445.69 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation eroded by ₹96,153.61 crore to ₹14,44,150.26 crore.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel declined by ₹45,274.72 crore to ₹11,55,987.81 crore, and that of Bajaj Finance plunged ₹18,729.68 crore to ₹5,97,700.75 crore.

Larsen & Toubro's market capitalisation (mcap) dropped by ₹18,728.53 crore to ₹5,53,912.03 crore, and that of TCS declined by ₹15,232.14 crore to ₹11,60,682.48 crore.

The mcap of Infosys edged lower by ₹10,760.59 crore to ₹6,70,875 crore.

However, the valuation of ICICI Bank jumped ₹34,901.81 crore to ₹ 10,03,674.95 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹6,097.19 crore to ₹5,57,734.23 crore, and that of State Bank of India edged higher by ₹599.99 crore to ₹9,23,061.76 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Larsen & Toubro. 

