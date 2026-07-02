NBCC Inks MoU to Build New Andhra Bhawan in Delhi at ₹105 Cr

NBCC signed an MoU to build the new Andhra Pradesh Bhawan.
The project is estimated to cost ₹105.5 crore.
The new Bhawan will have a built-up area of nearly 2.5 lakh sq ft.
State-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) has signed an MoU to construct a new Andhra Pradesh Bhawan in the national capital with a cost of ₹105 crore.
The new Andhra Pradesh Bhavan will have a total built-up area of nearly 2.5 lakh sq ft.
In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it has signed an MoU with the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the "planning, design, and construction" of the new Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi at an estimated project cost of ₹105.5 crore.
The cost excludes GST and PMC (project management consultancy) charges.
The project will be executed on a turnkey deposit work basis.
As the designated executing agency, NBCC said it will spearhead the entire lifecycle of the project.
NBCC is in the PMC and real estate business.