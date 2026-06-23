NLC India Partners with Indian Oil Corp for Large-Scale Green Energy Projects

NLC India Ltd, a Navratna PSU with a background in mining and power, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Indian Oil Corporation to expand renewable energy capacity in Tamil Nadu.
The collaboration will focus on solar, wind and hybrid projects with or without energy storage
Reinforcing India’s transition to sustainable energy and supporting regional infrastructure growth.
State-run NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) on Tuesday said that it has partnered with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to form a joint venture for developing large-scale green energy projects in Tamil Nadu.
NLCIL, which has a presence in mining and power generation, has been diversifying into large-scale renewable and green energy initiatives, including solar, wind, pumped hydro storage, Battery Energy Storage Systems and others.
"The MoU was signed on 22 June, 2026 at New Delhi...for the development of large scale Renewable Energy (RE) projects including solar, wind, hybrid power with or without energy storage such as battery storage and pumped storage projects...and any other opportunity in the renewable energy sector in the State of Tamil Nadu... ," the company said in a filing to BSE.
NLCIL Chairman & Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said that the partnership with IOCL marks a significant milestone in the Navratna PSU's strategic diversification into clean and sustainable energy sectors.
The strategic collaboration marks a major milestone in strengthening India's clean energy ecosystem and reflects the shared commitment of both organisations towards sustainable development, technological advancement and nation-building through reliable and green energy solutions, the filing said.