Limited Increase In Petrol, Diesel Prices In India Despite Global Crude Oil Market Volatility: Puri

Responding to a question on whether domestic fuel prices would be reduced in view of softer international crude oil prices, Puri said, "There are 193 countries in the United Nations and only Japan has seen a lower increase in petroleum prices than India." He said the overall increase in petrol and diesel prices had been limited to Rs 7.60 and added that compared to prices prevailing during the Russia-Ukraine conflict that began in 2022, "there has actually been no increase." Referring to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, the minister said oil marketing companies were incurring losses of about Rs 1,000 crore per day, but the government ensured that the burden was not passed on to consumers.