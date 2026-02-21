India Benefits from Legal Chaos in US: Trump Resets Tariffs to 10% After SC Setback

"To show you how ridiculous the opinion is, the court said that I am not allowed to charge even 1 dollar ... I cannot charge 1 dollar to any country under IEEPA I assume this must be done to protect other countries, certainly not the United States of America. I am allowed to cut off any or all trade or business with any country. In other words, I can destroy the trade. I can destroy the country. I can do anything I want but I can't charge one dollar. How ridiculous is that? Their decision is incorrect," Trump said.