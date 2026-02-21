Embraer Sets High Bar for Making in India, FAL Contingent on 200 Domestic Orders

Embraer’s India Plan

To secure these orders, Neto is meeting key decision-makers at major Indian airlines, including Air India, owned by the Tata Group, and plans to meet IndiGo soon. Embraer intends to assemble its E175 regional jets in India. These aircraft, which seat 76 to 88 passengers, are designed for short- and medium-distance routes. Currently, eight E175 jets are operated by Star Air, while one is used by Reliance Industries. The Adani Group is exploring possible locations for the assembly plant, with Dholera in Gujarat emerging as a leading option.