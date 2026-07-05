Carmakers Defend E20 Petrol, Report No Engine Damage But Admit Slight Mileage Drop

In response to a question on whether the industry would urge the government to keep the 20% blending mandate unchanged for 10 to 15 years, Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Vikram Gulati said, "And there is a clear request for flex fuel vehicles (FFVs), and this is also being taken forward. As more FFVs hit the market, this will be a globally compatible pathway, which will bring enough flexibility and agility. This is being discussed, and the government is looking in that direction."