Carmakers Defend E20 Petrol, Report No Engine Damage But Admit Slight Mileage Drop

Automakers reported no evidence of engine damage from E20 fuel during a media briefing in New Delhi.
A minor fuel efficiency drop of 3% to 3.5% was admitted for vehicles manufactured before 2023.
The government contacted carmakers and oil marketing companies to counter inaccurate online narratives.
Vehicle manufacturers defended the government against a social media backlash regarding mandatory 20% ethanol-blended petrol (E20), while addressing a press conference conducted by Industry experts on Ethanol at the National Media Centre on Saturday.
Carmakers reported no evidence of engine damage from the blended fuel. However, they admitted to a 3% to 3.5% drop in fuel efficiency for vehicles manufactured before 2023. The mileage drop is attributed to the lower calorific value of E20 petrol.
Times of India reported that the government contacted vehicle manufacturers and oil marketing companies on Friday to counter inaccurate narratives spreading online against the mandatory blending programme.
Industry Reports No Damage
Senior executives from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Hyundai Motor India and Hero MotoCorp addressed the media on Saturday to reassure consumers.
Maruti Suzuki serviced 2.8 crore cars in 2025-26. Of these vehicles, 1.5 crore were over 3 years old, meaning they were not certified E20-compliant.
"We have not identified any issues of concern linked to the use of E20 fuel in that context," said Rahul Bharti of Maruti Suzuki India, clarifying that he was referring to potential wear-and-tear-related damage affecting the lifespan of the components.
Internal data matched customer service records. "Apart from the testing that we do in our labs, the field experience has also been fine. This is what gives us the confidence to tell our customers that there is no problem," Bharti said.
Future of Flex Fuel
The Inter-Ministerial Committee, the auto industry and other key stakeholders are in active discussions with the government regarding future fuel pathways.
In response to a question on whether the industry would urge the government to keep the 20% blending mandate unchanged for 10 to 15 years, Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Vikram Gulati said, "And there is a clear request for flex fuel vehicles (FFVs), and this is also being taken forward. As more FFVs hit the market, this will be a globally compatible pathway, which will bring enough flexibility and agility. This is being discussed, and the government is looking in that direction."
Gulati backed the government's decision to launch fuel pumps dispensing E85, an 85% ethanol blend. He termed the rollout a necessary step toward global compatibility and long-term market flexibility.