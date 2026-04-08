JD Vance Calls Iran Ceasefire a ‘Fragile Truce,’ Warns Trump Is ‘Not One to Mess Around’

JD Vance calls Iran ceasefire a ‘fragile truce’, urging Tehran to negotiate in good faith for a long-term agreement.
Washington confirms two-week halt in military action with Iran agreeing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz under coordinated transit conditions.
Vance emerges as key behind-the-scenes negotiator, working alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio to push diplomatic channels through mediators including Pakistan.
US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire proposed by Iran but called it a ‘fragile truce,’ urging Tehran to continue negotiations in good faith to reach a long-term deal, reports said. He also warned that US President Donald Trump was not someone to ‘mess around’ with.
Adding to his remarks, Vance said that if Iranians do not come to the negotiating table, “they are going to find out that the President of the United States is not one to mess around. He’s impatient. He’s impatient to make progress.”
Early on Wednesday, Washington confirmed that it has agreed to a temporary two-week ceasefire with Iran and that Tehran will open up the Strait of Hormuz, with conditions that its military coordinate vessel transits. The deal came just hours before Trump’s harsh threat of ‘blowing everything up in Iran,’ including critical power plants and infrastructure, if a ‘meaningful’ deal was not reached.
Earlier on Monday, the White House confirmed it had received a 10-point resolution plan from Iran, conveyed through Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the mediator.
Vance also critiqued how European allies did not do enough to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which is entering its fifth year. "We've been disappointed by a lot of political leadership in Europe because they don't seem particularly interested in solving this particular conflict,” he said.
The Shadow Broker
Vance played a key role in securing the US-Iran ceasefire, acting as a ‘shadow broker’ through indirect diplomatic channels, reports said. He has been engaging in behind-the-scenes talks with Iranian officials through mediators, including Pakistan.
Vance proactively conveyed Washington’s willingness to settle for a temporary truce while pressurising Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The temporary ceasefire appears to have calmed markets and investors across the globe, with maritime traffic set to resume, providing room for further negotiations.
As per a report by Al Jazeera, Trump openly acknowledged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and JD Vance as his administration’s lead negotiators for the Iran conflict. “They’re doing it along with Marco, JD. We have a number of people doing it,” Trump said when asked who was leading Washington’s diplomatic push.