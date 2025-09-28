‘Epicentre of Global Terrorism’: EAM Jaishankar Slams Pakistan at UNGA; Pak Hits Back

Jaishankar calls Pakistan “epicentre of global terrorism” at UNGA80 address.
Minister cites Pahalgam attack, highlights Operation Sindoor against terror networks.
India urges choking terror financing and stronger global cooperation against terrorism.
Pakistan responds defensively, India rebuts and walks out of session.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday described Pakistan at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as the “epicentre of global terrorism”, while underscoring India’s right to defend its people against terrorism. Without directly naming its neighbour in the 16-minute address, Jaishankar said “India has confronted this challenge since its independence”.
Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, the minister said, “The most recent example of cross-border barbarism was the murder of innocent tourists.” India had subsequently launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had claimed responsibility for the attack.
Emphasising that terrorism is a shared threat, Jaishankar called for deeper international cooperation.
Jaishankar Slams Pak
“When nations openly declare terrorism as state policy, when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale, when terrorists are publicly glorified, then such actions must be unequivocally condemned," he said. "The financing of terrorism must be choked, even as prominent terrorists are sanctioned. Relentless pressure must be applied on the entire terrorism eco-system,” he added.
Calling for international cooperation to combat terrorism, the minister said “The financing of terrorism must be choked even as prominent terrorists are sanctioned. Relentless pressure must be applied on the entire terrorism ecosystem. Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to bite them.”
Pakistan Hits Back
Later, in its right of reply, Pakistan’s delegate accused India of attempting to malign Pakistan. In response, Rentala Srinivas, second secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, said it was "telling that a neighbour who was not named chose to nevertheless respond and admit their longstanding practice of cross-border terrorism.”
When Pakistan attempted to response another time, Srinivas walked out of the hall while the Pakistani representative was speaking.
The incident comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries, especially around cross-border terrorism and global accountability.