India's Tyre Exports Rise 16% In Q1 To ₹7,700 Cr Despite Global Headwinds: ATMA

ATMA Chairman Arun Mammen said, "The significant growth in tyre exports during the first quarter represents a strong start to the new financial year. It reflects the growing acceptance of Indian-manufactured tyres across discerning global markets and the sustained investments made by the industry in technology, capacity, product development and quality." Europe emerged as a major growth driver, with tyre exports to the region increasing 25% to ₹3,003 crore during Q1. The region accounted for nearly 40% of India's total tyre exports.