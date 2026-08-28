India's Tyre Exports Rise 16% In Q1 To ₹7,700 Cr Despite Global Headwinds: ATMA

Tyre exports from India grew 16% year-on-year to ₹7,700 crore during the June quarter, despite geopolitical uncertainty, supply-chain disruptions and elevated input and logistics costs, the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) said on Friday.
Citing data released by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India, the Association, said the strong performance during April-June 2026 builds on the industry's record export value of ₹27,312 crore achieved in FY2025-26.
Improved market access through trade agreements and supportive export policies can enable the industry to build on this momentum and further strengthen India's position as a global tyre manufacturing and export hub, ATMA stated.
Passenger Car Radial (PCR) tyres registered notable growth, with exports increasing 21% in value terms during the quarter, the Association said.
ATMA Chairman Arun Mammen said, "The significant growth in tyre exports during the first quarter represents a strong start to the new financial year. It reflects the growing acceptance of Indian-manufactured tyres across discerning global markets and the sustained investments made by the industry in technology, capacity, product development and quality." Europe emerged as a major growth driver, with tyre exports to the region increasing 25% to ₹3,003 crore during Q1. The region accounted for nearly 40% of India's total tyre exports.
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The US continued to be the single-largest export destination, accounting for 16% of the total export value during the quarter.
Indian-manufactured tyres are currently exported to more than 170 countries. India's global tyre footprint also extends beyond direct tyre exports.