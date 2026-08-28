AI Boom, Business Bust? Why E-Commerce Projects Fail Without Clean Data

Only 5.5% of organisations using AI see real financial returns, with data infrastructure identified as a major barrier to successful deployment.
Fragmented customer, inventory and supply-chain data can undermine AI applications in personalisation, pricing, forecasting and inventory management.
Nisum recommends centralising data, establishing clear ownership and governance, and continuously updating information before scaling AI pilots into full commercial deployments.
E-commerce artificial intelligence deployments face widespread failure without clean, structured and centralised data architectures, according to ANI. Global technology firm Nisum released a sector readiness report warning that algorithms lacking unified information pipelines will struggle to deliver measurable business outcomes.
Nisum recently appointed Anurag Chauhan as its new Chief Executive Officer to lead the global technology consulting and digital engineering company.
"Only 5.5 per cent of organisations using AI see real financial returns from their investments. That number should stop every commerce leader in their tracks," Chauhan told ANI.
"The AI commerce opportunity is real. But the gap between the average result and the top of the market is now enormous, and it is widening," he said.
The Data Infrastructure Trap
Data flaws surface too late. Enterprises often uncover severe data fragmentation long after rolling out their artificial intelligence programmes. "AI is only as powerful as the data feeding it, and the data problem is almost always bigger than the client thinks," the Nisum report stated.
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Defective data pipelines multiply errors exponentially. Machine learning models magnify duplicate customer profiles or incorrect stock counts at scale. "The single most common failure point is data infrastructure," the report stated.
For e-commerce businesses, the problem becomes particularly important when businesses use AI for personalisation, pricing, forecasting or inventory management. Isolating marketing algorithms from supply chain databases creates immediate operational risks. A disconnected predictive engine might actively promote retail products that are already out of stock in the inventory system.
Building Integrated Architecture
Integration remains a massive hurdle. Retailers frequently battle disconnected information silos across their physical outlets, mobile applications and digital storefronts, which can prevent them from moving beyond broad customer segmentation towards more personalised experiences.
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Organisations require a unified technical framework. Generative AI, automated workflows and predictive analytics must operate synchronously rather than operating as isolated software tools.
Preparing data demands constant maintenance. Maintaining model accuracy requires continuous updates to reflect shifting consumer preferences, new suppliers and product inventory changes.
Nisum advised companies to consolidate scattered information sources, assign clear data ownership and enforce strict governance frameworks before expanding their capabilities. Achieving early data readiness helps businesses transition rapidly from experimental pilots to full-scale commercial production. Those that overlook this foundation risk ending up with disconnected insights, unreliable forecasts and AI projects that never reach full-scale deployment.