Paper Industry Seeks Immediate Anti-Dumping Duty On Paperboard Imports From Indonesia

The IPMA stated that imports of Virgin Multi-Layer Paperboard from Indonesia surged from a negligible 296 tonnes in FY2021-22 to 62,935 tonnes in FY2024-25. At the same time, CIF import prices declined by 25%. DGTR found that these imports were priced materially below the selling price and even the cost of sales of the Indian industry, forcing domestic manufacturers to reduce prices and sell at losses to compete.