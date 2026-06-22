India’s Apache Helicopters, M777 Howitzers Set for $482 Mn US Support Package

The United States has advanced a military sustainment package valued at an estimated $482.2 million for India's armed forces.
The package includes $230 million for M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers and $198.2 million for AH-64E Apache attack helicopters.
Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and BAE Systems will serve as the principal contractors providing spares, training, and technical assistance.
The United States has formally advanced plans to provide sustainment support and related equipment for India's Apache attack helicopters and M777 howitzers. The total military package is valued at an estimated $482.2 million, according to notifications issued by US defence authorities.
The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which oversees the US Foreign Military Sales programme, published notifications in the Federal Register on June 17. This followed a May 18 notification to Congress by the US State Department.
The Indian Army operates the M777 howitzers to enhance firepower in difficult terrains and high-altitude sectors, and the AH-64E Apache for precision strike missions and battlefield support operations.
Howitzer and Apache Details
The proposed sustainment package for the M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers is estimated to cost $230 million. "The following non-major defence equipment items will be included: ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and programme support," the agency said.
The AH-64E Apache helicopter sustainment package is valued at $198.2 million. It includes engineering assistance, technical and logistics support services, technical data, publications, personnel training, and other programme-related support.
Boeing and Lockheed Martin serve as principal contractors for the Apache package. BAE Systems of the United Kingdom will lead the M777 support.
Strategic Indo-Pacific Alignment
The Pentagon said the support packages will enhance the security of a major defence partner to maintain stability and economic progress in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific. The department said the assistance would improve India's ability to respond to current and emerging security challenges, strengthen homeland defence and help deter regional threats.
The Department of Defense said the proposed sale would help further US foreign policy and national security objectives by strengthening strategic relations with India. It added that India would have no difficulty incorporating the articles and services into its armed forces.
US authorities emphasised that the sales will not alter the regional military balance. They will not adversely affect US defence preparedness.