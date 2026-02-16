India must pursue a coordinated, multi-stakeholder approach to succeed in the AI revolution, involving the private sector, policymakers, and academic institutions, said V. Anantha Nageswaran, speaking on Monday at the India AI Impact Summit.
He also emphasized that progress can no longer be incremental, stressing the urgency of swift and decisive action.
“India can become the first large society where human abundance and machine intelligence reinforce, and not undermine, each other. The window is still open, but it is not indefinite,” said V. Anantha Nageswaran.
He added that this would not happen by drift and would require political will, stronger state capacity, and a clear national commitment to aligning technological adoption with mass employability through a coordinated “Team India” effort involving the private sector, academia and policymakers.
He also underlined that India must move with clear intent if it wants to benefit from AI.
CEA mentioned that artificial intelligence must be aligned with large-scale job creation and inclusive growth, rather than becoming a source of disruption.
He also underscored the critical role of strong foundational learning and continuous skilling in ensuring that the workforce remains prepared for the AI-driven economy.
“For India, this is not a debate about the future of work; it is a decision about the future of growth, social stability, and cohesion. We must act, and act now,” said V. Anantha Nageswaran.
He exclaimed that the first step must be reforming education, pedagogy and the teaching of foundational skills, arguing that this is where the path to co-creating prosperity with AI and strengthening employability truly begins. He cautioned that without careful and calibrated action, rapid technological change could lead to social and economic instability.
Nageswaran was speaking at a session titled ‘The Future of Employability in the Age of AI’, which examined how artificial intelligence could reshape jobs in the short and long term across sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and automobiles.
The discussion also looked at the impact on functions including HR, sales and supply chains, while exploring ways to mitigate risks and expand employment opportunities in an AI-driven economy.