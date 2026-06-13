India, Switzerland discuss investment opportunities in pharma sector

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s visit to Switzerland has centered on attracting Swiss pharma and biotech investments into India’s expanding healthcare and life sciences market.
In Berne, he co-chaired talks with State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda and industry representatives, highlighting innovation, trade promotion and the broader India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement.
India and Switzerland on Friday discussed new investment opportunities for Swiss pharma companies in the country's rapidly growing healthcare and life sciences sector.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is in Berne, Switzerland, to discuss ways to promote trade and investment.
"Began my visit to Switzerland by co-chairing a meeting with Ms. Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary for Economic Affairs of Switzerland, @SECO_StateSec, and representatives of leading Swiss pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies," Goyal said in a social media post.
He said that discussions focused on strengthening innovation, as well as on new investment opportunities for Swiss pharma companies in India's rapidly growing healthcare and life sciences sector.
The minister also held a bilateral meeting with Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation.
"Our discussions reaffirmed the strong and enduring partnership between India and Switzerland, with a shared commitment to further strengthening economic engagement, investment flows, and strategic India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA)," he said.