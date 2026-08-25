Aurigene Pharmaceutical Inks Manufacturing & Supply Pact With Global Company

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd, a wholly-owned arm of Dr Reddy's Laboratories, on Tuesday said it has signed a long-term manufacturing and supply agreement (MSA) with an undisclosed global pharmaceutical firm.
The pact is for commercial drug-product manufacturing and supply of a diversified portfolio for the US, Europe, Canada and Emerging markets, Aurigene, a contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO), said in a statement.
The counterparty's name has not been disclosed in view of confidentiality obligations under the agreement, it added.
The agreement establishes a full-service framework for technical transfer, process development, scale-up, validation, commercial manufacturing and long-term supply, the company said.
The initial portfolio comprises 20-plus products spanning sterile injectables, biologics and topicals, to be manufactured across facilities in India.
The partnership is expected to progress through a phased technology transfer program over the next two to three years, paving the way for commercial manufacturing and supply, it added.
At full commercialisation, the portfolio is expected to represent an estimated annual volume of approximately 18 million units, largely being injectables, with revenues expected to commence from calendar year 2028, the company said.
"This partnership reflects the confidence global innovators place in our integrated drug-product development and manufacturing capabilities of sterile injectables, biologics and topicals, our proven quality and regulatory track record, and our ability to support complex technology transfers and commercial supply," Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services CEO Akhil Ravi said.
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The collaboration highlights Aurigene's expanding drug product contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) and contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) capabilities, particularly in sterile injectables and biologics, complementing its established development and manufacturing expertise across the pharmaceutical value chain.