India Wants Chipmakers In: Goyal Plans To Ease BIS Rules For High-Tech Firms

The government is working on a framework that could exempt high-tech companies from certain BIS certification requirements.
The move is aimed at facilitating imports of specialised equipment and components as India seeks to build a stronger semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem.
Goyal made the announcement in Tokyo while seeking greater participation from Japanese technology companies, promising government support and help in identifying Indian partners and investors.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has proposed a framework to ease Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification requirements for high-tech companies seeking to manufacture in India.
Goyal announced the proposal on August 25, 2026, during a semiconductor and artificial intelligence roundtable in Tokyo, as India steps up efforts to attract global technology companies and deepen its electronics manufacturing ecosystem.
Proposed BIS Exemptions For High-Tech Sector
Goyal has directed the Commerce Ministry and BIS to develop a framework addressing industry concerns over certification requirements for equipment and components imported for high-tech manufacturing.
The proposed system could allow exemptions at different levels, including sector, company, product or individual project.
The objective is to prevent certification requirements from delaying the import of specialised equipment, components and other inputs needed by companies setting up advanced manufacturing operations in India.
Goyal said the government was examining several options, including broad-based exemptions as well as exemptions tailored to specific products, projects or companies.
“We will work on the framework as I get back to India and find a solution for bulk exemption or product or project-wise exemption or company-wide exemption,” he said, according to Moneycontrol.
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The proposal could provide high-tech manufacturers with greater flexibility while setting up production facilities and sourcing specialised inputs that may not be readily available domestically.
India Targets Global Electronics Manufacturing
The announcement comes as New Delhi seeks to position India as a global electronics manufacturing hub, with semiconductors and artificial intelligence emerging as key areas of focus.
Goyal described the semiconductor industry as the “need of the hour” and assured Japanese technology companies that both the Centre and state governments would provide support for investments in India.
He also said the government would help companies identify potential Indian partners and investors, potentially facilitating collaborations and investment opportunities as Japanese businesses expand their presence in the country.
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Japan Partnership In Focus
The proposed BIS reforms were announced against the backdrop of India's efforts to strengthen its technology and manufacturing partnership with Japan.
Japanese companies are viewed as potential partners in expanding India's semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, particularly as the country seeks to attract investment, technology and manufacturing capabilities in advanced sectors.
Goyal highlighted the growing strategic alignment between India and Japan in advanced technology and manufacturing, describing it as an opportunity to deepen cooperation between the two countries.
The proposed certification framework is therefore aimed not only at easing regulatory hurdles but also at making India a more attractive destination for high-tech manufacturing investments.