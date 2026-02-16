NSE IPO Plan Hit by Legal Challenge: Here’s All We Know

Aggarwal then filed a civil suit seeking recovery and a permanent injunction against what he termed an illegal CAA practice; however, on November 17, 2021, the Civil Judge referred the matter to arbitration citing the Account Opening Form (AOF). This was upheld by the Delhi High Court on July 19, 2023, which ruled that arbitration was mandatory. A Section 21 arbitration notice was subsequently issued on September 17, 2023 seeking appointment of an arbitrator through DIAC, but NSE replied on October 10, 2023 stating that the arbitration agreement existed only with ICICI Securities and that the exchange could not be made a party, even as the petitioner alleged he was being compelled to arbitrate via NSE’s ODR portal.