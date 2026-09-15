US Judge Blocks Trump Administration's New Visa Rules For Foreign Students, Journalists

The judge also specifically noted the possibility that the now-blocked rule could be abused. He wrote that “in particular, the obvious likelihood that the visas of foreign journalists who are critical of the government (or, more particularly, DHS officials) will not be renewed.” “The weakness of the connection between the rule and its purported rationales raises legitimate questions as to whether its real purpose is not to safeguard national security and protect our borders, but to achieve other, undisclosed, goals – such as, for example, asserting greater government control over academic institutions and the press,” the judge in his decision granting the preliminary injunction.