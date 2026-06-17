India Emerges as One of Asia Pacific Region's Most AI-Ready Healthcare Markets: Report

When it comes to GenAI and digital health adoption, the report said, "India is emerging as one of the region's most AI-receptive healthcare markets: 78% of consumers use GenAI to better understand diagnoses and treatment options, while 73% use it to prepare for appointments, and 72% leverage it to navigate the healthcare system." Gen Z's are driving digital health adoption, with 66% of Gen Z respondents using online pharmacies and demonstrating higher engagement with AI-enabled healthcare tools and services, it added.